Justice Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court on Tuesday admitted an artisan, Emmanuel Ishayi, who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl to bail in the sum of N500,000.

Kekemeke ordered that the defendant produce two sureties who must be civil servants or holders of landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The police charged the defendant with defilement.

Justice Kekemeke held that Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 states that a defendant charged with an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term exceeding three years shall, on application to the court, should be released on bail.

” As long as he will not evade trial, commit any other offence, attempt to conceal or destroy evidence or prejudice the proper investigation of the offence,’ he said.

He adjourned the matter until December 1 for trial.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Okokon Udo told the court that on June 13, 2020, in Gwagwalape, Abuja, the defendant sexually abused a three-year-old girl.

Udo informed the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31 (2) of the Child Rights Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defendant’s counsel, Najime Getti told the court that he filed bail application on August 24, pursuant to the relevant sections of the law.

Getti urged the court to grant his client bail until the determination of the case.

The prosecuting counsel Udo however did not file any counter motion.