Alleged defamation: Ekiti Magistrate Court strikes out case against Dele Farotimi

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday struck out the defamation case filed against Lagos-based human rights activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi.

The case was instituted by Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, who accused Farotimi of defaming his personality in his book titled “Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System”.

At the hearing, the prosecution team, led by Mr. Martins A. Akala, sought leave of the court to withdraw the charges against Farotimi.

Akala said, “This matter is slated for hearing today. But I want to seek leave of the court to withdraw the charge against the defendant on the instruction of the police authorities”.

The lead counsel for the defence team, Adejare Kembi did not object to the prosecution’s request for withdrawal.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun, after listening to both the prosecution and defence, struck out the case without imposing any cost on either party.

Adeosun said, “Based on the written and oral applications by the prosecution for the withdrawal of the case and the fact that the defendant did not have any objection, the charge is hereby struck out. That is the end of the case.”

