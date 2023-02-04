Alleged defamation: Court remands popular Kano TikTok skit maker

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Thursday ordered that a popular Kano TikTok skit maker, Murja Kunya, 24, be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged defamation.

The defendant is charged with three counts of defamation of character, injurious falsehood and criminal intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 29, 2023 on her WhatsApp Status.

Sorondinki alleged that on the same date, the defendant defamed the character of one Aisha Najamu and Ashiru Mai-Wushirya on her WhatsApp Status and shared it to the public.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant, who lives in Hotoro Tishama Quarters, Kano, made an injurious statement against the complaints and threatened them in Hausa language.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 391 and 393 of Kano State Shari’a Law.

The Defence Counsel, Nasir Umar-Musa, made a bail application pursuant to sections 35 and 36 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 as amended,168 and 172 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019 Kano.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Abdullahi Halliru, ordered the remand of the defendant in a Correctional Center and adjourned the matter until February 16, 2023 for hearing.

Kunya was also arraigned before the Upper Shari’a Court over alleged breach of public peace and indecent act.

Sorondinki told the court that on August 30, 2022, a direct complaint was lodged by Muhd Ali Hamza and seven others at Upper Sharia Court, Bichi, Kano to direct the Kano State Commissioner of Police to investigate the defendant alongside other TikTokers.

He alleged that between 2021 and 2022, the defendant conspired with Mr 442, Safara’u, Dan Maraya, Amude Booth, Kawu Dan Sarki, Ado Gwanja, Ummi Shakira, Samha Inuwa and Babiana, all now at large.

He added: “The defendants mimed a video song that violates moral, law, and custom of the people of the state.

“The video was released by Ado Gwanja and Kawu Dan Sarki (now at large) via TikTok, Instagram.”

The defendant denied committing the offence.

NAN reports that the defendant was charged with obscene of indecent act, continuance of nuisance and inciting breach of public peace contrary to section 355, 353 and 275 of Kano State Shari’a Law.