Alleged defamation: Court adjourns DSS’ N5.5bn suit against SERAP

An Abuja High Court, on Thursday, adjourned a N5.5 billion suit instituted against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project by two operatives of the Department of the State Services until November 12.

Justice Halilu Yusuf adjourned hearing in the suit following the absence of SERAP’s lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two DSS operatives; Sarah John and Gabriel Ogunleye, had filed the case against SERAP.

The duo alleged that SERAP defamed them with baseless accusations in media publications.

Specifically, the two claimants alleged that SERAP defamed them with allegations that they unlawfully invaded their office, thereby putting their reputation, as law abiding security operatives, in jeopardy.

They therefore pleaded with the court to order SERAP to pay them N5.5 billion as compensation for damages they suffered.

The two claimants also applied to the judge to issue order of perpetual injunction against SERAP restraining it from further defaming them.

Meanwhile, at Thursday’s proceeding, SERAP’s lawyer, Adegboruwa, wrote a letter to the court informing it that he would not be able to attend the proceedings.

The senior lawyer said that he had a matter at the Court of Appeal in Lagos and pleaded for an adjournment till November 12.

Counsel for the claimant, Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, admitted receiving the letter and the apology and did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

Justice Halilu subsequently adjourned the matter until November 12 for the hearing of the suit.