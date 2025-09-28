Alleged defamation: Businessman threatens N10b suit against IG, others 

A businessman, Babafemi Fagite, has threatened to file a N10 billion defamation suit against the Inspector-General of Police for allegedly declaring him and his associates wanted in the Nigeria Police Force Gazette.

The associates of Fagite also declared wanted are Raymond Akintayo and Charles Obisike, who are both Directors of Cabota Energy Services Limited.

The trio were declared wanted in a recent police bulletin for alleged offences bordering on conspiracy, terrorism, kidnapping, attempted assassination and criminal conversion of three gas-powered generating plants valued at over N3 billion.

Fagite, in a pre-action notice by his counsel, Solomon Agada, described the publication as “defamatory and contemptuous,” especially when the subject matter is already pending before competent courts.

The letter, dated September 23 was received by the police on September 24, and a copy made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

He called on the police authorities to issue a retraction and tender an unreserved apology as failure to do so would result in instituting a suit against the IG and all the officers involved to demand a N10 billion damages.

He said the police publication was false, malicious and misleading, insisting that the underlying matter is a commercial dispute over a lease agreement between two companies, and not a criminal case.

The lawyer explained that multiple suits relating to the dispute are already pending before the Federal High Court in Lagos and Abuja, as well as the High Court of Kogi.

He said in the suits, the court had issued preservative orders directing parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive matters.

“The said complaint was and still the subject of ongoing litigation before the FHC, Lagos in suit No: FHC/L/CS/1994s/2024; FHC/ABJ/CS/1710/2024 and in Abuja.

“There are ongoing cases between the parties thus: Dr. Raymond Akintayo V Mr. Fortunatus Osuagwu and 5 others, in suit No: FHC/ABJ/441/2025; Dr. Jordan Femi Fagite V Mr. Fortunatus Osuagwu and 5 others in suit No FHC/ABJ/439/2025 and Egnr. Charles Obisike V Mr. Fortunatus Osuagwu and suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/440/2025.

“In all these suits, the courts have made preservative orders directing parties to maintain status quo.

“It is deeply regrettable that, despite pending litigations and subsisting court orders, certain individuals with ulterior motives have misled sections of the Nigeria Police Force into publishing such an injurious declaration,” the letter read.

The lawyer said the false publication had subjected his clients to public ridicule, reputational harm, business disruptions, and emotional distress both locally and internationally.

In a separate petition to the Police Service Commission, the businessmen accused the Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Akin Fakorade of contempt of court for authorising the defamatory publication.

They urged the commission to investigate the officers involved, discipline those found culpable and issue clear directives to prevent future misuse of police gazettes in cases already before competent courts.

“The reckless declaration of Nigerian citizens as wanted persons on spurious and false allegations undermines public confidence in the police and erodes the credibility of the Force,” the petition stated.