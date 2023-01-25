Alleged culpable homicide: Court remands two farmers

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered that two farmers, Sabo Toma and Gabriel Samaila be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged culpable homicide.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged Toma and Samaila with criminal conspiracy, causing bodily hurt, attempted to commit culpable homicide and theft.

Magistrate Michael Bawa adjourned the matter until Feb.2, for hearing.

Earlier, the NSCDC Counsel, Marcus Audu,told the court that Sunday Ishaya reported the matter at the corp’s office in Kafanchan on Jan.10.

Audu alleged that Toma and Samaila beat up the complainant and injured him on the head with a cutlass.

He said that they also stole N100, 000 from his pocket.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 58, 223, 199 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove the case against them.