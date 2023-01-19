Alleged culpable homicide: Court gives two ex-Traffic Wardens date to open defence

An FCT High Court in Nyanya on Wednesday ordered two ex-traffic wardens to open their defence in the alleged culpable homicide on January 30, 2023.

Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit were charged for the murder of Ochigbo Ogah of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Justice Muyiwah Baba-Idris fixed January 30 for defendants to state their case after the Prosecution Counsel, Umoh Inah, closed his case after calling Prosecution Witness 7.

The PW7, Dr. Kelvin Ezike, is the Chief Consultant Pathologist of Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja.

Led in evidence by Inah, Ezike told the court that on March 26, 2019, he conducted a post-mortem on the remains of one Ogah, 41, an NSCSC Officer.

He said: “Following the post mortem examination I made the following findings as multi-skeletal and tissue injury involving the lower and upper limbs the trunk, face and forehead, especially the head.

“In the head, he had blood collection under the skin of the skull in two locations.

“On opening his skull, the brain showed cerebral oedema, which is a well known cause of brain condition and this was the cause of his death.”

Ezike further said that there was no terminal disease in his body that could cause his death.

“In my opinion, his death was caused by cerebral Oedema believed to have been blunt force injury on his head,” he concluded.

The prosecution tendered medical (autopsy) report as evidence.

Daniel Mboha, Counsel to the 2nd defendant, while cross examining the witness, asked for his identity card to be sure he was actually who he claimed to be.

Ezike produced his identification card and showed it to the court.

Asked if he knows the medical history of the deceased, he said no.

The police alleged that the defendants on March 20, 2019 conspired to commit the offence of culpable homicide.

The police further alleged that the two defendants caused the death of Ogah by hitting him on the head.

The offence, according to the police, is punishable under sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code Law.