Alleged cruelty: Group demands justice for aged woman in Anambra

The Women Arise for Change Initiative, a NGO, has demanded justice for an aged woman who was allegedly ill treated by her 50-year-old daughter, Ukamaka Udeugbo in Umudunu village, Abagana in Njikoka local government area of Anambra.

The Chairman of the initiative in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme, while condemning the act in Enugu . called the action of the woman satanic, devilish, inhuman and unconceivable.

”We earnestly hope that she will eventually be prosecuted after thorough investigation to serve as a deterrent for some people like her in our communities, especially rural communities.

“We appeal to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to constitute an investigative panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the evil perpetrated against the elderly woman by her daughter.

“The woman should be suspended or removed from her leadership position in church and community/village to act as a deterrent to others and to protect the integrity and image of these institutions,” he said.

Ezekwueme commended those who drew public attention of the plight of the elderly woman through a viral social media video at the weekend.

“It is a serious crime before God and mankind for a senior citizen who is expected to enjoy the fruits of her labour to be subjected to such unprecedented assault, agony and excruciating pains by her own daughter, who is supposed to take proper care of her,” he said.

He suggested that Udeugbo should be subjected to a psychiatric test to clearly ascertain the state of her mind.

Ezekwueme commended Abagana community, Transition Committee Chairman Njikoka council area, Abagana Vigilante, Nigeria Police and Anambra State Government for living up to expectations and ensuring arrest and detention of her.

NAN reports that the police in Anambra have arrested Udeugbo.

Confirming the incident, the State Police spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has directed transfer of the case to State CID and handing over of the victim to Commissioner for Women Affairs for adequate care.

He said, “men of Anambra Police Command Operatives attached to Abagana Division, on 15/7/2023, rescued an aged woman being cruelly treated by another woman at Umudunu village, Abagana.

“The suspect, Ukamaka Udeugbo ‘F’ aged 50 years turned out to be her biological daughter in a video clip that went viral.

“The suspect who flogged the naked aged woman repeatedly and threw buckets of water on her while lying on the floor has been arrested and detained for prosecution.

“The suspect is to be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.”