Alleged Corruption: Coalition demands speedy probe of Sylva

The Centre for Human Rights and Socio-Economic Justice has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to speed up the investigation of its petition requesting the probe of Timipre Sylva, the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the group forwarded a petition to the commission on July 10, 2023.

In it, the group demanded that Sylva be probed for alleged corruption while in office.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Lagos, the Convener of the group, Declan Ihekaire, disclosed that the petition contained several reports of allegations of corruption, including contract inflation and abuse of office, against Sylva while in the office.

Ihekaire said recent revelations and credible reports had raised serious concerns about Sylva’s conduct and decisions during his tenure.

He recalled how the 10th Senate uncovered that the ministry under the supervision of Sylva allegedly spent N14 million for Biros and N46 million for letterhead papers in an inexplicable manner.

The Convener said their findings revealed that the Ministry of Petroleum allegedly spent N14.5 million for the supply of Schneider Biros, N46 million for the Ministry’s letterhead and N56 million for supply of toner.

He said the group was demanding a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum from the commission.

Ihekaire said: “We wish to inform Nigerians that there are allegations of misappropriation of funds, kickbacks and preferential treatment of certain companies within the petroleum industry.

“These include allegation of illegal takeover and reallocation of oil block.

“These allegations strike at the heart of our nation’s economic progress and erode the public’s trust in our institutions.

“Today, we, as patriotic Nigerians, demand from the EFCC a comprehensive and independent investigation into these allegations.

“Our nation’s commitment to transparency and accountability requires that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or influence.

“It is on the above premise that we have decided to inform you all that we have petitioned the EFCC.”

Ihekaire said Sylva held a position of immense responsibility, overseeing a crucial sector that directly impacted negatively on the economic well-being of the nation and the livelihoods of millions.

He said transparency was the cornerstone of a functioning democracy and believes that the truth must be uncovered and justice must be served.

According to him: “The reputation of our nation is at stake and only a thorough probe can restore public faith in our governance.”

Ihekaire, therefore, urged the EFCC to as a matter national importance give due attention to its petition and ensure that the investigation was conducted with the highest level of impartiality and diligence.

He said: “It is also important that the investigation process should be free from any undue influence or political bias.

“In conclusion, the allegations surrounding the tenure of Sylva are deeply concerning and demand our collective attention.

“We, the concerned citizens of this nation, stand united in our demand for a thorough and transparent investigation into these allegations.”

Ihekaire said the country’s democracy, its economy and the future depended on their collective responsibility.