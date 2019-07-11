The National Industrial Court, has been informed that the discussion on an out of court settlement in the suit filed by a former Assistant Inspector-General of police, Mbu Joseph Mbu, against the Police Service Commission against his compulsory retirement, was still on going.

At the resumed sitting for a Report of Settlement, the Judge, Sanusi Kado, asked the claimant’s counsel, Bendo Hassan on the position of the negotiation among the parties.

Hassan in his response said that parties had explored an alternative of resolving the issue amicably out of court.

He explained that they had come up with settlement as agreed upon by parties.

Hassan, however, said some directors of the commission, who were supposed to sign their part of the Terms of Settlement on behalf of the commission, travelled out of town for the ongoing Police recruitment exercise.

Justice Kado, therefore, adjourned the case until November 6, 2019 for Report of Settlement or adoption of Terms of Settlement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the retired AIG was the Commandant of Police Staff College, until his retirement in 2016.

Mbu dragged the Commission before the court over his alleged forceful retirement of July 1, 2016.

In his Statement of Facts, he stated that he was born April 10, 1958 and joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1985 had not reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 nor had he spent 35 years in service, before he was retired in 2016.

Hence, his approaching the court to seek redress.

The claimant is seeking, an order of the court to invalidate his retirement, which he claimed was done via a press release as he was never served statutory notice of retirement.

NAN reports also that he is seeking an order directing the defendant to pay him compensation of N100 million and another N20 million as cost of prosecuting the suit.

The claimant is also seeking an order of the court directing the commission to promote him to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of police.