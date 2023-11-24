Alleged collusion with Boko Haram: FG orders probe of Prison Warders

The Federal Government has ordered a probe into allegations of connivance between prison officials and inmates remanded for alleged terrorism, especially Boko Haram members.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated the Federal Government’s position in a statement on Thursday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had on Tuesday while appearing before members of the House of Representatives made the allegation that correction centres officials were colluding with terror inmates for the funding of terrorism from prison.

In the statement issued Thursday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Babatunde Alao, Tunji-Ojo condemned the unpatriotic act, directing the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, to investigate the disturbing allegation.

Also Read:

The statement said: “The Minister has called for a speedy investigation into the matter, noting that any officer culpable or complicit in sabotaging the Nigerian Correctional Facility, and by extension the security of the country, shall face the full wrath of the law.

“The Minister also wishes to inform the public that actions are underway to reform the correctional service to match international standards where inmates would be truly rehabilitated in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The era of talks but no action is over. The Renewed Hope administration will not entertain a breach from any officer. We have the interest of the state to protect, and it is above anyone’s interest.”