The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has transferred the case of an alleged child abduction to the court for proper adjudication.

Ayeni Olasunkanmi, Public Relations Officer of the command, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ilorin.

NAN reports that the alleged child abduction case was mentioned in a statement signed by the PRO of the command on January 7.

In the statement, Olasunkanmi explained that one Pa David Dako from Oro town in Irepodun area of the state, lodged a complaint about one of his sons, Samuel Dako.

He alleged that the child was suspected to have been abducted by a church located along Oja tuntun, Agbooba, Ilorin.

He also claimed that three members of the church were invited for interrogation and the investigation led some officers to a building at Agbooba.

The PRO said it was discovered that there were some other people in the same building, including the child (Samuel) in question.

“The members that were invited for interrogation claimed that the people found in the building were all members of the church,” Olasunkanmi said.

The PRO said in the course of their investigation, the parents of the other children visited the command and confirmed that their wards were members of the church.

He said all the children were released to their respective parents.

Olasunkanmi said the complainant insisted that his child was not a member of the church, and was illegally abducted, adding that his insistence made the NSCDC to take the matter to court.

NAN.