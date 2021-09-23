Alleged cheating: Court issues bench warrant for arrest of civil servant

A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a civil servant, Karimu David who stood as surety for Jonah Ihie, who is allegedly involved in a case of cheating.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu gave the order following an oral application made by the prosecution counsel, John Okpa who said that David had failed to produce the defendant.

The police charged the defendant with joint act and cheating, which he pleaded not guilty to.

The Prosecution Counsel said that a warrant of arrest was issued by the court against the defendant and a notice to the surety, to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond on Sept.6.

He further said all efforts made to serve the surety of National Sports Commission had been futile adding that David repeatedly evaded service since the said date.

Adamu therefore issued a bench warrant against the surety for allegedly evading service and to show cause why he had not produced the defendant.

He adjourned the matter until Oct. 18 for hearing.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant and others at large, deceived Ibrahim Haruna to supply him 1,200 bags of Nigeria parboiled rice at N17, 000 per bag to Massis Development Foundation, Dutse Sokale, Abuja.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant promised to give the complainant advance payment of N10 million upon delivery.

He further said when the complainant delivered the first set of 600 bags, the defendant did not pay advance as agreed so he decided to collect the bags of rice back.

The prosecution counsel said the complainant discovered 33 bags were missing, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 322 of the Penal Code.