A Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, on Monday admitted a dog breeder, Aliyu Suleiman, who allegedly cheated his business partner to bail in the sum of N700,000.

The police charged Suleiman with two counts of cheating and assault.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, also ordered Suleiman to produce one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 22 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, D.F. Abah said that sometime in August, 2020, the complainant gave the defendant his female dog to mate with his male dog.

He said that the defendant refused to give the complainant any of the seven puppies.

Abah said after the defendant sold the said puppies, he converted N88,000 to his use.

The prosecutor said during Police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime.

The offence, Abah said, contravened the provisions of sections 322 and 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.