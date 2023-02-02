Alleged certificate forgery: Kwara Rep candidate for arraignment

Alhaji Saba Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Feb. 25 election in Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara, will be arraigned on Feb. 14 for alleged certificate forgery.

Justice Angela Otaluka of Court 12, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), fixed the date following a five-count charge filed against Adamu by the police authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while the Inspector-General of Police is the complainant, Adamu is the sole defendant in the suit marked: CR/97/2022.

Adamu was alleged to have falsely presented a forged B.Sc. certificate in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The police said the offence is punishable under the Penal Code law and the offender is liable to a 14-year jail term in each of the counts.

According to the charge dated 21st Nov., 2022, signed by F. Gabriel, Adamu was also said to have used the forged certificate to secure mobilisation for National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) contrary to Section 363 of Penal Code Act.