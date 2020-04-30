But for the coronavirus crisis, the bail of the 2016 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, would have been revoked on April 27.

This was as a result of what the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and court record deemed consistent breaches of the conditions upon which he was granted bail.

Ize-Iyamu recently defected to the All Progressives Congress.

It is believed he is warming up to wrest the APC ticket from Governor Godwin Obaseki during the June primaries to contest the September governorship election.

It is also believed that the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is supporting him against Obaseki.

Sources reveal that a coordinated attempt to compromise the integrity of the judge to drop the case against Ize-Iyamu had failed, as the judge was said to be uncomfortable with the pressure he is being placed under to render the accused guiltless, in spite of evidence stacked against him.

In the opinion of the judge, it would be impossible and highly unconscionable to dismiss Ize-Iyamu for the exact same offences various courts have found others – Olisa Metuh, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Ayo Adeseun and Chika Nwankwo – all guilty of.

Sources also revealed that Ize-Iyamu’s sponsor, Oshiomhole, had assured all allies that the matter would be dismissed in time for him to mount a challenge for the APC governorship election in Edo State.

Leveraging the intricate network of a prominent leader of the party, who is also a sympathiser, with a view to his 2023 presidential ambition, the National Chairman of the APC is passionate in his quest to get his pound of flesh at all costs against his disloyal godson, Obaseki, and has set his sights on promoting the Pastor in his place.

This will be the first time in the history of Nigeria that a ruling party would actively promote and consider fielding a candidate who is serving bail conditions for fraud against the Nigerian state for high political office.

The matter had been set aside for judgement on March 26, but could not be heard because of the coronavirus crisis.

The court is, however, exploring an expedited hearing in view of the pressures put on it to dismiss the charges against Ize Iyamu without cause or reason.