An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday, admitted a retiree, Bamidele Lamidi, to N250,000 bail for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Lamidi of Gwagwalada, FCT, pleaded not guilty.

Delivering a ruling, the Judge, Sani Umar ordered that the defendant must produce one reliable surety also in like sum.

Umar ordered the surety to deposit photocopy of his means of identification and two passport photographs to the court.

He ordered that if the defendant fails to meet the bail conditions, he must be remanded in the Suleja Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 24 for hearing.

Earlier, counsel for the complainant, I.A Salihu, in a direct criminal complaint told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Nmadu stood as guarantor for a loan of over N1 million in Grant Microfinance Bank.

Salihu said that the defendant defaulted in the payment of the loan and the microfinance bank deducted the amount from the complainant’s salary.

He said that the complainant has been debited the sum of N191,000 between March and September, 2020.

Salihu told the court that the defendant in spite of having retired and received all his retirement benefits since 2016, refused to pay back the loan and to release the complainant from his obligations.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.