Alleged Boko Haram attack on General Buratai: Aide speaks

Contrary to viral online reports suggesting an attack on former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd), the retired military officer and diplomat is alive, well, and safely residing in Abuja, according to his close aide.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by Brigadier General Sani Usman (retd), former spokesman of the Nigerian Army and aide to Buratai.

He dismissed the reports as “utterly false” and the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to incite fear and confusion among the public.

“His Excellency Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd) CFR, Betara of Biu, Garkuwan Keffi, was not attacked in any way, contrary to what has been falsely reported by some online media outlets,” Usman said.

He confirmed that Buratai, who also served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, celebrated the recent Eid festivities peacefully in Abuja with family, friends, and well-wishers, and has remained within the Federal Capital Territory since then.

Describing the rumour as a “reckless imagination” of fake news merchants, Usman condemned the attempt to malign the former army chief’s image and called for accountability in media reportage.

“These fabrications are not only mischievous but deeply irresponsible and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” he added.

The statement also acknowledged the outpouring of support from concerned Nigerians who reached out to verify the former ambassador’s safety.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, friends, and associates who reached out with concern and goodwill. Your overwhelming show of love speaks volumes about the respect General Buratai continues to enjoy across the country and beyond,” Usman stated.

He urged the public to disregard the unfounded reports and remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation.

“Let this serve as a reminder to the harbingers of fake news: truth will always prevail. No amount of falsehood or malicious propaganda can tarnish the image of a man who has devoted his life to the service of our great nation,” he concluded.

Buratai served as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff from 2015 to 2021 and is widely regarded as a key figure in the country’s fight against insurgency during his tenure.

