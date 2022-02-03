Alleged blasphemy: Court orders Kano to recall witness

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, ordered the Kano State Government to recall Prosecution Witness (PW1) for re-cross examination in an alleged blasphemy case against Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara.

NAN reports that Nasiru-Kabara is charged with four counts bordering on blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad committed the offence on Aug.10, Oct.25 and Dec.20, 2019.

The defendant was alleged to have made a blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his marriage with Nana Safiyya in Jautul Fara, section 93 (40) and hadith 1,365 and 1,428.

The Defence Counsel, Ambali Obomeileh-Muhammad, SAN, urged the court to recall the PW1 to be re-cross examined according to the provisions of sections 36(5) 6(a)(b)of 1999 constitution as amended.

“I was not in court when the Pw1 gave his evidence. When I went through the evidence I found out that the witness number need to be re-cross examined,” he said.

The Prosecution Counsel, Suraj Sa’eda SAN, urged the court to dismiss the application adding that the defence did not give reasons to have the witness recalled.

“The Pw1 has been discharged and is currently schooling in Niger Republic,” he said.

The Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, after listening to both parties granted the application and ordered the prosecution counsel to recall pw1 for re-cross examination.

He adjourned the matter until Feb.17, for re-cross examination.

NAN reports that the prosecution had on Jan.6, close its case after called four witnesses.