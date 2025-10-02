Alleged blasphemy: Council suspends Sheikh from preaching

The Kano State Shura Council has suspended popular Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Lawal Abubakar Triumph, from all teaching and preaching activities pending the investigation into the allegations levelled against him.

The popular Sheikh was accused of making a derogatory statement about Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) in one of his sermons.

The council’s Secretary, Shehu Wada-Sagagi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday after the committee reconvened to review allegations against the cleric.

He said the committee listened to and viewed both audio and video clips containing the allegations, adding that the evidence was carefully examined and documented.

Wada-Sagagi: “Allegations without supporting evidence were set aside, while those backed with verifiable evidence have been duly recorded.

“Even instances where he stammered or hesitated in the videos were noted in the report.”

The Secretary explained that the committee resolved to invite Sheikh Triumph to appear and defend himself, after which a formal report and recommendations would be submitted to the government for further action.

“The cleric will be invited shortly and given adequate time to appear before the committee,” Wada-Sagagi assured.