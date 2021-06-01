Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the suspension of the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, as well as the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala, with immediate effect.

The suspension was contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa.

The governor further directed the District Head of Dansadau, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad Kudu, to oversee the affairs in Dansadau Emirate.

Matawalle also approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to investigate the activities of the suspended traditional rulers.

The Committee members are retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammed Tsafe, Chairman; Yusuf Kanoma, representing Maru North; and Ibrahim Tukur, representing Bakura Constituency, both in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Other members are Sheikhs Ahmad Kanoma, Abdullahi Dalla and Kabir Maru, while Abdurrashid Haruna will serve as Secretary.

Matawalle reiterated that the order given to security agencies to effectively implement the presidential order to shoot any bandit, person or group caught with guns, is still in place.