RelatedPosts No Content Available

A septuagenarian, Olusegun Otolorin, on Friday prayed a High Court in Oyo to order a Police Officer, DSP Ibrahim Kawu, and his father, Audu, to pay him N50 million as compensation for allegedly assaulting him.

Otolorin, through his counsel, Omobolaji Babadiya, told the court that Kawu and his father humiliated and injured him and his friends over a feud over a landed property.

He also alleged that Kawu and his father sent thugs who attacked and stabbed him.

The claimant said the incident happened on March 26, 2014 at KM147 on the Iwo Road-Ojoo Expressway, Alagbayun area of Ibadan.

He prayed the court to declare that the action of Kawu and his father was wrong, illegal, unconstitutional and a violation of his rights.

Testifying earlier, Kawu, who was represented by Richard Ogunwole (SAN), denied knowledge of the attack.

After listening to the testimonies, Justice Ganiyu Sunmonu adjourned the case until November 6 for continuation of hearing.