Alleged anti-party activities: Rivers PDP threatens to expel Wike

The Peoples’ Democratic Party in Rivers State has threatened to expel the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike if the political crisis engulfing the state continues unabated.

PDP alleged that the former governor had committed several anti-party activities and that the various organs of the party should not hesitate to commence a process of either suspending him or being expelled from the party.

The acting state chairman of the PDP, Robinson Ewor, stated this while addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

“The Supreme Court made three essential orders. At this stage, the Supreme Court erred in law. The FCT minister is in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and you know no man can serve two Gods. Even the bible says it, you will satisfy one, you won’t satisfy the other one.

“Because Nyesom Wike is serving in the government of Ahmed Tinubu, there is no way his loyalty will be in PDP any more. His loyalty 100 percent is in APC. What constitutes anti-party activity is that if you take actions that bring the party to disrepute.

Also Read:

“That is anti-party activity. The FCT minister has taken several actions that have brought the PDP to disrepute.

“The party will take action at the appropriate time. You have the organs of the party. We have the NEC, NWC and the state executive committees. The party organs trickle down to the wards.

“You know the challenge Wike created in this state for us as a party. The day we properly take over the party in the state, we will discipline Nyesom Wike for anti-party including suspension or expelling him from the party.

“The party will do that at the appropriate time. We will expel him from the party depending on the gravity of the offence,” Ewor said.

More so, Ewor dismissed the Supreme Court judgment to the extent that Martins Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers actually defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, the position of the party is that “Martins Amaewhule and co defected from the PDP to the APC.

“He announced on the floor of the House of Assembly. He was deposed to the affidavit in Abuja High Court. The Supreme Court erred in law. Amaewhule and 26 others are not members of our party.

“If they were members of our party, the Supreme Court had ordered you to go and receive the budget but what are they doing now? Even the President had acknowledged that the 27 lawmakers had defected from the PDP. It is not about what the Supreme Court said”.

The party however hailed Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his commitment to implementing the judgment of the Supreme Court for the good of Rivers people and appealed to the 27 lawmakers to see reason and also comply in a way that would be for the betterment of the state.

“Though the Supreme Court said that Martins Amaewhule and 26 others never defected from the PDP, we have sufficient evidence including affidavit they deposed to.

“Martins Amaewhule read their defection letter on the floor of the House of Assembly. Tony Okocha, the then APC chairman received them.

“We as a party can tell you that they are no more our members. The Supreme Court has given what they asked and what they did not ask for,” he added.

The party appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to sheathe his sword and allow peace to return to the state so that Governor Fubara can concentrate on governance.

Post Views: 10