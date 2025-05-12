Alleged anti-party activities: LP suspends ex-Lagos chair, Dayo Ekong, dissolves ward executives

The Lagos State Chapter of Labour Party has announced the suspension of former state Chairman of the party, Pastor Dayo Ekong and Sam Okpala over alleged gross misconduct and breach of the party’s constitution.

The party also dissolved all the Local Government Ward Executive Committees in the state.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Rotimi Odunaike, Chairman, Lagos State Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party and Dorcas I. Omorodion Secretary Lagos State Caretaker Committee of Labour Party following the meeting of Lagos State Caretaker Executive Committee of the party held on Sunday 11 May 2025.

According to the Chairman Caretaker Committee, ‘All the members of the erstwhile state executive committee are suspended for 6 months for anti-party activities’.

Also Read

“The former state Chairman of the party, Pastor Mrs Dayo Ekong is hereby suspended for 6 months for gross misconduct and breach of the constitution of the party by holding the offices of the state chairman and national financial secretary at the same time.”

”All the members of the erstwhile state executive committee are hereby suspended for six months for failure to uphold the Constitution of the Party and for anti-party activities.”

Also announcing the dissolution, the Caretaker Committee noted that “All the Local Government and Ward Executive Committees in Lagos State appointed by the Pastor (Mrs) Dayo Ekong-led Exco are hereby dissolved and their members suspended for six months for anti-party activities, with immediate effect.”

Post Views: 5