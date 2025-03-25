Alleged abduction: Police rescue driver from mob in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has rescued from a mob a 30-year-old ride-share driver, Olayemi Yusuf who was alleged to have abducted a female passenger.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ota that the incident was recorded at Ilogbo road in the Sango-Ota area of the state.

“On Monday, at about 3 pm, our officers received information about a suspicious vehicle along Ilogbo road at Oju-Oore.

“On our arrival at the scene at Omowo Filling Station along Ilogbo road, we discovered that the victim raised an alarm which drew the attention of passers-by who intervened and attacked the suspect.

“A swift police response led to the rescue of the victim, Coutroupis Peace, a 22-year-old female of No. 17 Fisher Street, Cement bus stop in Lagos,” she said.

Odutola disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had booked a ride through an online car service from Lekki in Lagos to Off Freedom Way at Lekki.

“During the journey, the driver had claimed that his navigation system malfunctioned and deviated from the intended route.

“He subsequently overpowered the victim and restrained her hands with two plastic tyre clips,” the Police spokesperson said.

Odutola said officers of the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters at Oju-Oore area consequently arrested Yusuf for the abduction of a female passenger.

She added that the suspect, who had earlier been assaulted by the angry mob, is currently in police custody while investigation has commenced.

Odutola said both the victim and suspect were taken to the police station, with the suspect receiving medical attention due to injuries sustained from the mob attack.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Ogunlowo, has since enjoined members of the public to avoid taking laws into their hands.

Odutola quoted him as urging citizens to report any suspicious activity to the authorities for proper investigation and legal action.

“The Police in Ogun also caution against mob justice. We appeal to citizens to report incidents to the authorities for proper investigation,” she said.

