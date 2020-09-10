A Benin High court on Thursday ordered that a sawmill worker, Osamede Igbinidu, 27, who allegedly kidnapped his employer, be remanded in police custody.

The police charged Igbinidu with abduction.

Justice Efe Ikponmwoba ordered the police to duplicate the case and forward it to the office of the Edo State Director of Public Prosecutions, for legal advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, P.O. Odion alleged that Igbinidu conspired with others, who are at large and kidnapped Sunny Nathaniel on Aug. 18, 2020 at Okada town.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 2(1) and is punishable under Section 3 of the Kidnapping prohibition (amendment) law 2013 of Edo.

He alleged that the suspect in 2019, joined a secret cult group, which is a punishable offence.