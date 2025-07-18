Alleged $9.6bn P&ID fraud: Fleeing Briton’s surety arrested

Chief George Kadiri, who stood surety for James Nolan, a British national at the centre of an ongoing $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P$ID) scam trial, has been arrested.

The retired civil servant living in Abuja was on Thursday produced before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court at the matter’s resumed hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the surety, a traditional chief in Gwagwalada had on November 4, 2022, sought for more time within which to appear in court to show cause why his bail bond should not be forfeited.

He made the plea in a motion on notice, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/143/2020, filed by his lawyer, O.J. Aboge, before Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who has been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Justice Mohammed had, on September 28, 2022 revoked the N100 million bail granted to Nolan, a Director in P&ID, following his refusal to appear for his trial.

The judge, in the ruling, issued a bench warrant against Nolan, and ordered that he should be arrested by security agencies, including the Interpol, any where he is sighted within or outside Nigeria and be produced in court to stand his trial.

The judge also directed the surety to appear in court to show cause why his bail bond should not be forfeited.

The order followed the application made by the lawyer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Bala Sanga, that Nolan had jumped bail.

However, after the case was re-assigned to Justice Lifu, Kadiri had not been coming to court and an order for his arrest was granted.

When the case was called, Sanga said the commission had brought Kadiri to court in obedience to court order.

He said: “This charge here is different.

“I humbly apply that the bail bond should be forfeited.”

Aboge, who appeared for Kadiri, sought a date to address the court on the issue of forfeiting bail bond of N100 million.

He said: “The cases before Justice Egwuatu and the one here are the same.

“I want to produce arguments on the various points raised before the court.”

The lawyer then prayed the court for the surety to be released to him on bail.

The Defendants’ lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), agreed to take Kadiri on bail.

Erokoro said: “Chief Kadiri, the surety, is a traditional chief in Gwagwalada.

“He will not run away.

“I stood surety for him at EFCC.

“This is my first time taking someone on bail.”

The anti-graft agency’s lawyer neither opposed the submission made on bail nor objected to the request for an adjournment.

Justice Lifu consequently adjourned the matter until November 5 for further proceedings and hearing on the issue of forfeiture of bail bond entered by Kadiri.

He held: “Meanwhile, the surety, Chief Kadiri, is herein released to Chief Paul Erokoro, SAN, on bail to be produced in court until this issue of forfeiture of bail bond is resolved or determined by the court, I so rule.”

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency had on August 18, 2020 arraigned Nolan before Justice Mohammed in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/143/2020.

While Lurgi Consult Limited is the 1st defendant, Nolan is the 2nd defendant in the matter.

The Briton, said to be at large, is also standing trial in about eight other cases for his involvement in the $9.6 billion controversial contract awarded to P&ID.

Other cases listed before Justice Lifu on Thursday include charges with numbers: FHC/ABJ/CR/1 44/2020, FHC/ABJ/CR/145/2020, FHC/ABJ/CR/146/2020, FHC/ABJ/CR/147/2020 and FHC/ABJ/CR/148/2020.

