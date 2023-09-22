Alleged $9.6b P&ID Fraud: How company MD escaped arrest — EFCC

A prosecution witness in the trial of the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development Limited alleged fraud, Umar Hussein Babangida, has told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that efforts made to bring the Managing Director of Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited, Patrick Nash, aka Gerald Nash, to trial failed as he had fled the country before he could be arrested.

The EFCC witness made this known on Thursday in the continuation of the case being heard by Justice D. O. Okorowo.

Babangida said: “My team visited the office of Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited, located on the first floor, Oyo State House, Ralph Shodende Street, Abuja, where efforts were made to trace the Managing Director, whose name is Patrick Nash, also known as Gerald Nash, an Irish, but we were informed by the company’s Directors, Ibrahim Millar and Uzor Eneli, that he has long left the country.”

He also disclosed to the defence counsel, Michael Ajara, under cross examination that he headed the team that investigated the matter, adding that the investigation was prompted by a petition from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, owing to a judgment against the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the tune of $9.6 billion in favour of P&ID company.

He added: “My team and I interacted with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum to aid our investigation.

“We also relied on responses from the Corporate Affairs Commission, where requests were made on the name of the company, names and addresses of shareholders, changes and information available with them, which they provided with proof of documents.

“We further got a written reply from the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering to aid the investigation.”

Babangida further stated that the team invited and interrogated Millar and Eneli, whose statements were taken voluntarily.

Justice Okorowo adjourned the matter till November 20 and 21, 2023 for continuation of hearing.