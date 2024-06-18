Alleged $72m fraud: House of Reps summons AGIP, NNPC, others

The Managing Director and top Management staff of Nigeria AGIP Oil Company have been summoned by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions over a petition alleging $72 million fraud by a service company, De Coon Services Limited.

The company, which sought the intervention of the House of Representatives, presented its position via a petition.

Joined in the petition are Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Ali Zara, Ismailia Mohammed and Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board.

In the petition, De Coon Service Limited alleged that AGIP, in collaboration with the above named persons, fraudulently withheld and diverted the sum of over $72 million belonging to it.

According to the letter of Summons/Hearing Notice issued on June 10, 2024 and signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Mike Etaba, the parties involved are to appear before the committee on June 20, 2024 with a soft copy and 10 hard copies of their brief on the matter.

Part of the letter reads: “Whereas the above named petition is now pending before this Committee and the particulars aforesaid are hereby attached.

“And whereas the petition has been assigned to be heard by the Committee for determination, YOU ARE HEREBY requires to note Section 88 and 89(C) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and appear in person before this Committee on Thursday, 20th June, 2024 at 2.00 Pm or so soon thereafter as the Committee shall direct.”

Those specifically listed for response in the matter are the NAOC Managing Director, Division Manager (Strategic Procurement), Engr. Dan Jumbo, four senior managers and two retired staff of the company: Ronnis Eronini and John Mpi.

Also invited for response is the Group CEO of NNPCL; eight staff of NNPCL, including two who are retired; Group CEO of OANDO Limited; and one other management staff of the company.

The Chief Executive of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and a retired staff of the commission; Managing Director of TOTAL E&P; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board; as well as the Minister of Petroleum Resources and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry are also invited to give response on the matter.

The letter further warned that any of the parties who fails to attend the hearing may bear the risk of having the matter determined in his/her absence.