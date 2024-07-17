Alleged $6bn fraud: Court denies ex-power minister’s request for medical trip

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an application filed by Dr Olu Agunloye, a former minister of power and steel, seeking to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting him over certain infractions regarding the $6billion Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Taraba .

Agunloye, who served as a minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is being prosecuted by EFCC, on behalf of the Federal Government, before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie.

He was charged in the suit, marked FCT/HC/CR/617/22, with seven counts bordering on forgery, disobedience of presidential order and corruption.

He was alleged to have, among others, on May 22, 2003 awarded a contract titled “Construction of 3,960 megawatt Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on build, operate and transfer basis to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited without any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing.

The prosecution also alleged that it traced some suspicious payments made by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited to the former minister’s accounts.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, held that the defendant failed to adduce sufficient evidence to show that his ailment could not be treated by a hospital in Nigeria.

He therefore dismissed his application to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The judge subsequently adjourned until September 23 for continuation of trial.

On January 11, Agunloye was arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on fraudulent award of contract and official corruption.

The court admitted him to bail in the sum of N50 million.

The court also seized his passport as one of the bail conditions.

Agunloye, through his counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, had applied for the release of his passport to enable him travel.

At the last adjourned date, Adedipe said his client needed urgent medical attention abroad.

Some of the documents tendered by the defence lawyer included medical reports from University College Hospital, Ibadan and the NISA Premier Hospital, Abuja.

The defendant also included a letter from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and an invitation from a foreign medical analyst requesting him to travel abroad for an urgent medical evaluation.

However, the application was opposed by the EFCC which claimed the former minister was a flight risk, having amply demonstrated unwillingness to present himself for trial until he was declared wanted.

