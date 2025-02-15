Alleged $150m bribe against members: House of Reps speaks

The House of Representatives has reacted to the allegation that three of its members demanded a $150 million bribe from an executive of Binance, Tigran Gambaryan.



The reaction of the House was contained in a statement issued by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi Junior, in a statement on Saturday.



The statement said: “The House of Representatives has taken note of recent media reports concerning bribery allegations made by a Binance official. Given the gravity of these claims, it is necessary to state the institutional position of the House.



“As an independent arm of government, the House upholds due process, the rule of law, and constitutional oversight. These allegations, which have been previously circulated last year, are directed at individual members, not the institution itself.



“The Honourable Members named have assured the House Leadership that they never had any such dealings as reported. One of the members has already instituted legal action to clear his name, while others affected have been encouraged to do the same in pursuit of justice and the protection of their reputations.

Also Read:

“It is also important to highlight that, with the active involvement of both the Nigerian and United States governments, this matter has evolved into a government-to-government engagement. Notably, in the course of high-level diplomatic discussions, the Federal Government of Nigeria has prioritized national interest over external commercial pressure, including rejecting financial settlement offers from Binance. These facts raise serious questions about the credibility and intent of the allegations being peddled.



“As the matter is now before a court of competent jurisdiction and remains the subject of ongoing diplomatic engagements, the House will refrain from further comment in line with established parliamentary, judicial, and diplomatic principles.



“The House of Representatives urges the public to rely on verified facts and not be misled by recycled claims aimed at discrediting Nigerian institutions and public officials. The House remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.”

Post Views: 1