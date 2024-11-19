‘Allegations baseless’ Ladi Adebutu speaks after DSS released him from detention

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services.

The Eagle Online had reported that Adebutu, on Monday evening, was arrested and detained by the DSS over alleged disturbances during the local government elections held on November 16, 2024, in which the All Progressives Congress won all seats.

Confirming his release on Tuesday in a statement he personally signed, Adebutu, described the allegations as baseless and the arrest as an attempt to silence him.

“At about 7am, Tuesday, 19th November 2024, I was released by the Department of State Services in Abeokuta following an invitation to answer to various spurious accusations all arising from the November 16 local government election in Ogun State.

“Very sadly, the allegations were so baseless that it became clear that their purpose was to silence me as a voice of the opposition.

“My contention that those elections were not free and fair is my fundamental right to free speech and free thought.

“My thinking that the local government should have financial autonomy that can only be enforced by free and fair elections is germane to our development.

“Mr President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, shares the same view as mine which shows it is not a partisan position but a nationalistic one.

“However, because of the particular situation of Ogun State over the last five years which I shall publish shortly, desperation has set in to emasculate the third tier of government completely, this is the struggle for our development,” Adebutu said.

