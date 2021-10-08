Allegations against Obi: CLO extols ex-Governor as man of impeccable integrity

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has extolled former Gov. Peter Obi of Anambra as a man of forthrightness and impeccable integrity in both his public and private life.

Obi was also the Peoples Democratic Party Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2019 General Election.

The Chairman of CLO Anambra State, Vincent Ezekwueme, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that Obi had been exonerated by all government anti-corruption agencies over unsubstantiated allegations against him published in an online media recently.

Ezekwueme said it was unhealthy for democratic development, promotion of honesty and good governance to have levelled politically motivated and unsubstantiated allegations against Obi after he set up an exemplary leadership record in Anambra State.

According to him: “Justice will always vindicate the just.

“It is on record that Obi has been exonerated by all government anti-corruption agencies.

“Obi should be commended and emulated for changing politics from transactional to transformational and avenue to render selfless services to the country and citizens.

“It is of great significance to note that Obi attuned himself as a selfless, patriotic, humble, honest, servant leader having exhibited these traits both in his public and private life as well as unprecedented absolute integrity, transparency, love for God and humanity.

“The apogee of his integrity manifested when he left office in 2014, he left a huge amount of money unprecedented in the history of Nigeria, while his contemporaries incurred debts.”

The CLO boss noted that since Obi left office, he had been empowering youths, women, providing equipment and renovating schools, hospitals in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He said it was no exaggeration but existential reality that Obi had proved wrong the assertion of renowned English poet and writer Louis Howe that “you cannot be active in politics and be honest and transparent”.

“Significantly, he plays politics with principles, maturity and patriotism as well as without bitterness and hatred.

“Nigerians should learn to live above self and think about the common good and interest of the citizenry.

“We should condemn and decry character assassination, casting unsubstantiated aspersions on the opponents and citizens, which is antithetical to social, economic and political advancement of our country.

“When we condemn evil deeds and commend good works, evil will decrease, good will increase for the betterment of humanity and country.”

It would be recalled that the Pandora papers project, which was the result of investigation of hundreds of journalists across the globe, revealed that Obi failed to declare his offshore holdings and their associates to the Code of Conduct Bureau, while he served as a governor.

The Pandora papers said the former governor was running his business interests outside the country even as he was a sitting governor then and ought to resign completely from the businesses from the first day as a serving governor.

The papers also said Obi was operating foreign accounts while being a public officer serving as a governor in Anambra State.

—