Allegation I stole N1.3t ‘unintelligent lies’ — Okowa

A former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has described the allegation that he stole N1.3 trillion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as “unintelligent lies”.

Former Governor Okowa, who spoke on Thursday, said he was not afraid of the EFCC, adding that he knows the people behind it.

Okowa stated this during a solidarity visit by the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, led by Major General Felix Mujakperuo (retd.), the Orodje of Okpe, to his residence in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The EFCC is probing Okowa, who was a two-term governor, over an alleged diversion of the sum of N1.3 trillion.

The ex-governor and Peoples Democratic Party vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, described the allegations made against him as “malicious and politically-motivated,” adding that some individuals were attempting to distort facts to serve their interests.

Okowa said: “In politics, there are many things one must face, but it’s unfortunate when baseless accusations are presented to the media.

“To claim that someone could misappropriate such an amount implies that they would need to take N16 billion to N20 billion monthly for 96 months.

“This is not just unreasonable, it’s a deliberate attempt to mislead.”

Regarding his recent EFCC inquiry, Okowa said he welcomed the agency’s investigation and saw no need to block its efforts.

He added: “I am not afraid of any investigation and will not stop the EFCC from carrying out its duties.

“Unlike others who seek court orders to obstruct investigations, I believe in transparency.

“However, the public deserves accurate information, not fabrications by certain individuals.”

Okowa emphasised that the allegations were purely political, adding that he confidently addressed all questions posed by the EFCC officials.

He said: “The information presented in the petition differs vastly from the facts, and I am sure the investigators have seen through the lies.

“I know the sources of these attacks, but they won’t deter me.

“I served Delta State with the support of our people and leaders like you, and we achieved significant progress.”

The traditional rulers pledged to stand by the former governor, thanking him for his cordial relationship with them and expressing confidence that justice would prevail in his favour.

