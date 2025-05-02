All Souls Anglican Church rolls out programme for 30th anniversary

All Souls Anglican Church, Sere Close, Surulere, Lagos State on Friday (today) flagged off activities that will culminate in its 30th anniversary on November 2, 2025.

The programme of activities was unveiled in a statement released by the 30th Anniversary Planning Committee to newsmen on Friday.

The statement as signed by the Secretary of the Planning Committee, Nnaemeka Okere; and Chairman, Dr. Oluremi Faderera Johnson-Ojelabi; and Vicar of the church, Venerable Folarin Shobo, informed that the celebration will kick off on May 1 with a press conference and wrap up with an awards ceremony on November 2.

Other activities slated for the epoch event are the unveiling of the 30th anniversary and the 2025 harvest, which is slated for May 4, a medical outreach that will take place from May 17 to May 21 and a Children’s Church Day slated for June 1.

The events leading to the grand finale will continue with Professional Harvest holding on June 29 and Pleasant Sunday of Hymns on July 27.

On August 17, the youth and children will hold their harvest while the State Harvest will be held on September 28, followed by a three-day revival from October 1 to October 3.

As part of the line up is also the choir festival and anniversary slated for October 5.

The statement noted further that there will be an Open Market Day on October 18.

This will be followed by 25 hours to 30 hours of praise and worship on October 24.

On October 31, there will be a dinner and the unveiling of the anniversary brochure and award night, while the grand finale will be held on November 2 with an awards ceremony.

The anniversary events will be followed with the Adult Harvest slated for November 9 and Gleaners Harvest on December 14.

It will be recalled that the Church, which started with 16 worshippers in the sitting room of Rev. Oludade Akintobi, was later named All Souls Anglican Church.

It was started by the late Rev. Canon Oludade Akintobi in 1993.

It became a full fledge Anglican Church with the name All Souls Church, Ilupeju on November 2, 1995 under the late Very Rev. T. A. J. Oluwole then (Archdeacon of Idi-Oro)

The foundation stone of the church building was laid by the late Most Rev. Joseph Abiodun Adetiloye, in November 1999 and was dedicated in August 2011 by The Most Rev. Adebayo Akinde, the retired pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland

The Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Rt. Rev. B. C. Akinpelu Johnson, will preside over the thanksgiving service.

Post Views: 2