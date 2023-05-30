All set for second edition of Ecobank Adire Lagos Experience

All is now set for the second edition of Adire Lagos Experience being hosted by Ecobank Nigeria. The Bank said it is impressed and motivated by the phenomenal success of the maiden edition held last year. The three days exhibition themed Adire Lagos Experience will take place at the ultra-modern Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) complex on the highbrow, Victoria Island, Lagos from Friday, June 9 till Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 1200 daily.

Announcing the second edition in Lagos, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, said the exhibition is part of the bank’s contribution to boost the nation’s tourism, culture and the creative industry using Adire as a key driver, adding that high profile exhibitors, vendors, dignitaries from different parts of the world have indicated interest to be part of the event.

According to her, “the bank is encouraged with the success of the maiden edition which took place last year. It is in line with our brand promise as a Pan African Institution to promote culture, boost tourism on the continent. We expect topflight exhibitors, expatriates, influencers, dignitaries from all walks of life and members of the public at the three days event.”

She stated that the event will feature a series of masterclasses and exhibitions, as well as networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, shoppers and everyone interested in the making or trading of Adire, adding that the bank has provided a cozy ambience with utmost serenity to make participants feel comfortable and safe.

Demola-Adeniyi further added that “participation is free, and you are welcome to invite family, and friends to come over to witness the beautiful event. This Exhibition also presents an opportunity not only to sell and buy products but to experience the luxuriance in our culture. In addition to the wonderful display of Adire clothing and products, there will be masterclasses on Adire production, picture-perfect moments, and music to vibe.”

Expected to grace the occasion are top government officials from Lagos, Ogun and other neighboring states, the CEO of Adire Oodua Textile Hub and wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Ronke Ogunwusi; the CEO of Dye Lab, Ms Joke Ladoja; the Creative Director, Afume Global Concepts, Funmi Sosanya; and the CEO, Aga Couture & Upbeat, Moyo Ogunseinde, among others. The event is being partnered by the National Union Textile Garment Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (Adire Sector).