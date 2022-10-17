All Primate Ayodele said on PDP crisis that have come to pass, by Prince Mark

The Peoples Democratic Party in 2020 embarked on a serious reconciliation journey, bringing the “lost sheep” of the party together in preparation for 2023 general elections. It was a successful reconciliation journey that paved the way for the national convention of the party, which saw Iyorchia Ayu being elected as the National Chairman of the party. One would have thought that the PDP will not be facing any crisis soon because the mode of selecting the national chairman was a consensus, which was unanimously agreed by all stakeholders of the party but it’s unfortunate that the party is currently battling to survive due to the chairmanship of Ayu.

When he came in, there was no crisis in the PDP, but a man of God, who I follow, Primate Elijah Ayodele, made a prophecy.

The prophecy was that Ayu will be kicked out of the party unceremoniously, just like Uche Secondus’s case but in a different dimension. The PDP was in good shape then so one would wonder where this man of God got this prophecy from. There was nothing that looked like a crisis in the party. And this was in March 2022.

“The national chairman will want to make efforts but the cabals will frustrate him. They will blackmail him and want to reduce him to nothing as they did to Uche Secondus but in another dimension. They will not appreciate his efforts.” (https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/15/pdp-crisis-cabals-govs-will-blackmail-nat-chairman-ayu-break-party-primate-ayodele/)

Before then, Primate Ayodele had given the PDP two names of politicians that can be the party’s national chairman for a smooth sail to victory but they never followed it and now, it is obvious that what he warned about has come to pass.

Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition is being threatened by the day because some parties want the national chairman to resign, exactly what was done to Uche Secondus as Primate Ayodele earlier foretold over one year ago. What manner of Prophet is this man?

Again in July 2022, Primate Ayodele spoke about the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar and made a revelation that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and three governors will work against him if he doesn’t resolve the crisis within the party. He mentioned that the only way to save his ambition is by settling the crisis within the party.

These were his words: “If Atiku doesn’t strategize well, he will be shocked in 2023 because some governors in PDP plan to dump and work against him in the presidential election. Governor Wike and three other governors will disappoint him if he is not careful. I see a great tsunami being planned against his ambition by these governors and the only way this can be averted is by intentionally settling the crisis.” (2023 Presidency: Wike, three PDP govs will work against Atiku – Primate Ayodele)

One would agree that this was just too direct and the accuracy is really something to shout about. It is clear that right now, Governor Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Ikezie Ikpeazu and Governor Samuel Ortom are not in support of Atiku’s ambition and they have made their grievances known publicly, fulfilling Primate Ayodele’s prophetic warnings.

One distinct feature of Primate Ayodele’s prophecies is they are not always wrapped in parables or coded words. They come directly without anything hidden. His prophecies sometimes sound like jokes but time after time, the man of God has proven that indeed, his words are to be taken very seriously.

Despite the many criticisms against the man of God, he has remained steadfast in the prophetic ministry, speaking about every sector of the nation and all countries in the world. Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele is one of the most difficult to criticise because when you call him a political prophet, you will see him speak about security and every other, when you try to box his prophecies, you see speak outside the box. He is an all-rounder prophet and it’s still a mystery how he manages to maintain that standard.

Apart from the PDP prophecy, his warnings to the All Progressives Congress have also come to pass. He has spoken about the Labour Party, New Nigeria People’s Party too and on the international level, his prophecies can’t be undermined.

In the PDP case, all Primate Ayodele foretold have come to pass. All the party can do now is watch out for the next warning of the man of God and take actions because If they had, the matter wouldn’t have degenerated into this.

. Mark writes from Lagos.