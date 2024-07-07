All our environmental actions to protect majority of residents — Lagos

All enforcement actions of the Lagos State Government concerning the sanctity of state environmental laws have been informed by the interest of the greater majority of residents.

This was stated by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, over the weekend.

Wahab said this during a conversation with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Lagos State chapter, led by Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi, at the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

According to the Commissioner, most of the enforcement actions were pre-emptive and it accounted for the almost zero fatalities that would have been experienced round the state with the magnitude of rainfall it experienced.

He explained that for an area like System 1, Odo Iya Alaro, Maryland, and adjoining areas, if the Ministry had not taken some hard decisions of removing some structures at Mende Villa Estate, several areas would have experienced unprecedented flooding during the latest rainfalls

He added that the safe pre-emptive measures saved the souls of several residents of Oke Afa/Bucknor, who have suffered for several years because a few residents for selfish reasons chose to construct in the middle of the channel.

He reminded all those who take delight in criticising all actions of the government on the state of the environment for criticism’s sake without proffering alternatives, that the time for politics is gone and it is now time for governance.

Also Read:

Wahab also charged the estate surveyors to always engage in due diligence for all construction they want to embark upon or supervise by ensuring that drainage clearance permit is obtained for all structures located near drainages.

He reiterated that the State Government is investing in resilient infrastructure that ensures that the state has the capacity to contain run-off of heavy rainfalls, which will enable that a few hours after the rainfall, the water subsides.

Post Views: 0