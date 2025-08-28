All On Chairman urges bold investments to bridge energy gap in Nigeria

Nigeria needs bold investments to address the energy deficit that affects millions of households and industries, Chairman of off-grid impact investment company All On, and Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), Ronald Adams said while addressing business leaders at the 2025 International Business Conference & Expo of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Adams, who assumed the role of All On Board Chairman last month, quoted statistics showing that over 80 million Nigerians lacked access to reliable electricity.

“The consequences of the deficit are far-reaching: stifled productivity, limited access to quality healthcare and education and stunted economic potentials,” he said.

But Adams was optimistic that, with the right policies and investments, the deficit could translate to a $10–20 billion market opportunity, especially in off-grid energy solutions such as mini-grids, solar home systems and clean cooking technologies.

He said that All On, which was established by Shell in 2016, had achieved over 50 direct investments, committed over $40 million and supported ventures that have brought clean energy to over 1.2 million Nigerians across 190 underserved communities across the country.

Adams called for more investments, highlighting the importance of strategic collaborations not just in energy, but across agriculture, digital technology, manufacturing, infrastructure and financial services. He commended efforts to attract foreign investment, including the launch of Investopedia, a digital platform showcasing opportunities across the 36 states.

He added: “We invite local and international investors to seize the moment and help unlock the full potentials of Nigeria’s renewable energy market. Together, we can build a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient.”

