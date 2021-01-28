All the seven members of the Allied People’s Movement in the Ogun State House of Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers defected on Thursday afternoon.

Those who defected were Modupe Mujota, Abeokuta North; Musefiu Lamidi, Ado-Odo/Ota II; Amosun Yusuf, Ewekoro; and Ajayi Bolanle, Egbado South.

Others were Ganiyu Oyedeji, Ifo II; Ajibola Sikiratu, Ipokia/Idiroko; and Adeniran Ademola, Sagamu II.

With the defection of the APM lawmakers, the APC now has 22 lawmakers in the Assembly.