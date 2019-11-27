After years of division, members of the Central Executive of the All Nigeria Community in Ghana were inaugurated on November 23, 2019 in Accra.

The inauguration, which was the final product of efforts by the Nigerian High Commission in bringing all Nigerians in Ghana under one unified umbrella, was a huge success with emotional accolades from the ANC members.

While taking their oath of office, the executive members expressed appreciation to the High Commission with special pledge to do their utmost best both individually and collectively to ensure the efforts expended on the union will not be in vain.

In her message of goodwill to the ANC, the Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who was represented at the event, enjoined the ANC to cooperate amongst themselves for the collective benefit of all Nigerians in Ghana.

The High Commissioner, Ambassador Olufemi Michael Abikoye, in his remarks reminded both the executive committee and the larger community of the evil in disunity and lack of cooperation in any family, such as the ANC.

Abikoye admonished them further to put all their differences behind them and open a new chapter in the annals of the community, even for generations yet unborn.

Abikoye reminded them of the age-long saying of “united we stand, divided we fall”, especially in Ghana’s environment that has been witnessing some form of resentment against members of the community.

In his address, the newly inaugurated Chairman, Hon. Salihu Alhaiji Mohammed, thanked the High Commission for the tenacity in bringing about the remarkable day for the Nigerian community in Ghana.

Mohammed then solicited for the cooperation, patience and contributions of all and sundry to make the objectives of their new chapter a reality.

When the High Commissioner resumed office in Ghana in 2017, the ANC at the time had been crisis and had no executive team to drive its affairs, to the collective disadvantage of the community.

But after painstaking negotiation and consultation processes, the High Commission was able to conduct successful elections that brought together individuals drawn from all six geopolitical zones of the country to ensure a balanced representation in the leadership.

Furthermore, to ensure fairness in the distribution of leadership positions, the new president was elected from the Arewa community, considering that the previous president was from the South South community, while the three Vice Presidents were elected from the Igbo, Yoruba and South South communities.

They are to serve for a two-year period, after which new elections will be conducted and the next executives will be elected on regional rotations.

The newly inaugurated 2019 ANC Executives:

• President – Hon. Salihu Alhaiji MOHAMMED (Arewa Community)

• 1st Vice President – Hon. Loius Uchegbu OKORIE (Igbo Community)

• 2nd Vice President – Dr. Bayo Albert ASAOLU (Yoruba Community)

• 3rd Vice President – Hon. Oviedafe Augustine ONOJETAH (South South Community)

• General Secretary – Hon. Isaac Osahon EKHATOR (South South Community)

• Assistant General Secretary – Chigozie Carlos DONATUS (Igbo Community)

• Financial Secretary – Alhaji Umar Sarki SULLEY (Arewa Community)

• Assistant Welfare Officer – Pastor Maxwell Bolarinwa OWOLABI (Yoruba Community)

• Assistant Financial Secretary – Chief Emmanuel NWANELI (Igbo Community)

• Treasurer – Paul Matthew DIM (Igbo Community)

• Public Relations Officer – Chief Akintola Bolanle (Yoruba Community)

• Welfare – Hon. Peter NWOKOLO (South South Community)

• Provost – Abdul Aziz MUSAH (Arewa Community)

• Executive Official (President Women ANC) – Hon. Beauty Amaebinye ANNAN (South South Community)

• Executive Official (Women ANC Secretary) – Hon. Omotosho OLAYINKA (Yoruba Community)

• Executive Official (Women ANC Welfare Officer) – Hajiya Halimatu MAIKANKAN (Arewa Community).