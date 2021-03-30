RelatedPosts No Content Available

The crisis bedeviling the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger State on Tuesday deepened as members of the three senatorial Zones of the party reaffirmed their support for the suspension of former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu from the PDP.

Party leaders and faithful in the three senatorial district met simultaneously on Tuesday in different locations also gave the National Working Committee a 14 day ultimatum to conduct a state congress or face necessary actions which may include legal means.

In Niger East senatorial District (Zone B), where the former governor comes from, 72 out of the 99 ward Chairmen while reaffirming their support for the suspension of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, appointed former Deputy Governor, Dr. Shem Nuhu Zagbayi as their new leader.

Addressing members of the Zone, the former Deputy Governor said “today, Tuesday 30th March 2021, we the members of PDP and as you can see, seven out of the nine Local Government Party Chairmen from Zone “B” have resolved that the NWC conducts state congress in the next 14 days.

Accordingly, he said “the seven LGAs include Suleja, Gurara, Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro, Bosso, Rafi and prominent stakeholders of PDP met to discuss the recommendations and other issues by the Senator Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation committee.

“We call on the NWC to conduct free and fair congress in Niger State and we reaffirm the suspension of former Governor Babangida Aliyu who has indulged in anti-party activities”.

Also, Zone A led by Senator Zainab Kure rose from their emergency meeting and resolved that the NWC conducts congress in 14 days time or face the necessary actions by the party men and women which may also include legal means.

She added that “the two aspirants into the position of Niger state PDP chairmanship have tirelessly campaigned for the Congress and the NWC must conduct a state Congress in the next 14 days”.

Senator Zainab Kure also condemned the report of Senator Bukola Saraki-led Committee that the two aspirants step aside for new nominations.

“We, members of the PDP in Zone A reaffirm the suspension of former governor of Niger state Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu having analyzed all the problems of PDP in the state and the roles he played.

“We hereby pass a vote of no confidence in the former governor and we henceforth cease to recognize the former governor as the leader of the PDP in Niger state”.

In Zone C, Niger North senatorial district, six out of eight LGA Chairmen from Agwara, Kontagora, Magama, Mashegu, Rijau and Wushishi; 72 ward Chairmen and 53 stakeholders under the leadership of former Minister and Boars of Trustee (PDP), Hon Abubakar Tanko Achituwa unanimously asked the NWC to release the date for Niger state PDP chairmanship congress, adding that, “all the delegates want is free, fair and credible congress”.

In the meeting which also has former ambassador Mujambo, former member, Hon Abbas and Chairman, elders’ forum Alh. Abukakar Sule, the zone also rejected the recommendations of Bukola Saraki’s committee.

In his submission, Hon Abubakar Tanko Achituwa said “in view of the allegations levelled against former Governor Babangida Aliyu, the delegates from Zone C reaffirm his suspension and he ceases to be the leader of the PDP in Niger State.”