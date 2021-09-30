All must work to make Nigeria great – PFN president

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, says that the task of making Nigeria great is the responsibility of all the people of the country.

He also said both the rulers and the led must desist from the blame-games often associated with incidents in the country.

The cleric made the remarks in his goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s Independence anniversary, issued by his Media Office on Thursday.

The PFN president insisted that for the nation to navigate its way back to its glorious past, every Nigerian would have to play a worthy role.

“If we must find our way back to the glorious past where religion, ethnicity and security among other present-day challenges were never our problems or issues of concern, then all of us must truthfully work together as indivisible entity for our own good,” he maintained

He called for an end to segregation, nepotism and favoritism, and urged Nigerians home and abroad to embrace God by fearing and worshipping him truthfully.

“Any group of people or country that repudiates God in its undertakings is already done for and will always incur the wrath of the Almighty. So, let’s go back to the basics by making God our first in all things. We are not talking about religion here,” Wale Oke said.

The popular cleric who is also the presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, however, expressed the optimism that Nigeria would be great as envisioned by the founding fathers.

He implored the Federal Government to do all it can to revamp the nation’s ailing economy, describing the depreciation of the country’s currency in exchange to other foreign currencies as disturbing and disheartening.