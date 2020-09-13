“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. If you do this, you will experience God’s peace – which is far more wonderful than the human mind can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7.

All is well! This is not the time to lose hope. No. Everything will be fine again. I am very sure of that. Don’t worry. I see everything turning around for good. We will surely get the best out of this situation.

In this confusion, in this desert, in this pain, our streams of peace and blessings will gush out. Relax! Worrying is being anxious, depressed or nervous about a situation or for something. It can also mean being afraid that the worst will happen in a situation. Yes, it is human and natural to feel concerned about a situation, but when we become afraid, faithless or depressed because of what is happening or what will happen, then we are off the track. We have automatically stopped trusting God. Yes, worrying is a sign of faithlessness – lack of faith in God and his ability to change situations. We must trust God in all situations. We must put all our affairs, fears, and concerns into his hands. He even told us to cast all our burdens upon him and e will give us peace and rest.

Yes, these two things are very important – peace and rest. It is only a thankful person that can have them. Please be thankful always. Be grateful to him. You need this so much to live well in this world. There are so many people who don’t have it. These are precious gifts that only God can give in this life. Money, connections and pleasure of this life cannot guarantee them. It is only those who cast their burdens upon the LORD that have them. If you trust God from today, you will start having rest and peace. The thing to do to avoid worrying is to believe in God, his love and his ability to take care of every situation no matter how difficult it looks. Trust him and his words totally – rest in his promises. Read, listen to his words (bible, sermons, psalms, Christian music) and fellowship with other Christians regularly. Learn of his great promises and hold onto them permanently. Be patient and hopeful always. No condition lasts forever. Then, like we saw in the main text praise and thank him always and in every situation. Remember he is always in perfect control. Yes, instead of worrying, spend quality time everyday in praising and worshipping Him. Thank Him for all his wonderful works. Thank him for his goodness. Thank his for keeping you alive and healthy. Yes, when others are dying, we are still alive! Thank him for those things in your life that money cannot buy. Thank him for everything. There are more to thank him for than spending time to brood over the negatives.

Pray at all times, more especially in this season. Tell him your fears. Pray always – privately and in group. Prayer and praise kept me. They are just my secret. They have the ability to preserve even in the most difficult times. Remember also that Jesus said that by worrying you cannot solve any problem. He said that we should learn from the birds of the air that neither have farms or barns, but God feeds them very well every day. They are always sure that they will feed each day they fly out. And as God made daily provisions for the birds, so he has also made better ones for us who are made in his image. He said that by worrying, you cannot add or remove from the situation. So, get up now and put all into his hands today. Be patient as you expect the answers and solutions to those prayers. He will surely do it. All is well!

Rev. Agbo is the author of the books/audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Never Again!, Move Forward. E-mail: [email protected]. Tel: 08037113283. Website www.authorsden.com/ pastorgabrielnagbo.