All is set for NDSF2022 as Danbatta leads speakers

The stage is now set for the 13th edition of the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) series on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and public presentation of Sagacity of a digital revolution authored by Remmy Nweke.

This is coming as the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta would be leading speakers faculty at NDSF’22 holding tomorrow, Thursday, June 9, at the prestigious Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos, with the theme ‘5G: Enthroning Internet Governance for Digital Economy.’

The organisers of NDSF’22 through its Lead Consulting Strategist and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media inc, Mr. Remmy Nweke, said that NCC’s boss would address participants on “5G Enthronement in Nigeria’s Telecom Sector.”

Nweke, who is an author and online personality of repute, said the public presentation of his latest book: ‘Sagacity Of A Digital Revolution’ would hold at the sideline of NDSF’22 under the chairmanship of President of Medallion Data Centre Limited, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani who doubles as the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

As said by him, the chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr Gbenga Adebayo would be the chief reviewer, where as the President, Mandilas International Trade Centre (MITC), Lagos Trade Fair Complex, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amano Investments West Africa Limited, Chief Anthony Amechi Okeke, would be the chief unveiler of the book ‘Sagacity Of A Digital Revolution.’

DigitalSENSE Africa, a project of ITREALMS Media group is made up of internationally reputed and award-winning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry analysts and perception managers; professionally affiliated to African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) for shaping the future of the Internet.

Additionally, DigitalSENSE Africa is a certified At-Large Structure (ALS) of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which coordinates the maintenance and procedures of several databases related to the namespaces and numerical spaces of the Internet, by ensuring the network’s stability and secured operation.

Locally, ITREALMS is a member of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), the managers of Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain, (.NG).