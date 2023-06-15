All G5 Governors backed election of Akpabio, Abbas – Wike

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that all members of the G5 backed Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas to emerge as Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives.

Wike, who is the leader of the G5, stated this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Wednesday.

The G5 refers to the five former and incumbent governors, who rejected Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election over the party’s zoning arrangement.

They are Wike and Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Wike, who described Akpabio as firm and experienced, said he would not lead a “rubber stamp” assembly.

He said: “I don’t believe that Akpabio will be rubber-stamp.

“I also supported him because he equally supported me when I was running for governorship.

“Akpabio is a competent, qualified and educated person.

“He is an orator who can represent this country anywhere.

“What other qualifications do you want?

“Rivers Atate and the G5 Governors all supported Akpabio because we couldn’t stop our support midway.”

Wike advised Akpabio and Abbas not to fail Nigerians by being “rubber stamp”, adding that they should not fight with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he said has shown fair mindedness in running the affairs of the country.