The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has clarified that all existing tinted vehicle glass permits, duly issued by the Nigeria Police Force, remain valid.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, on Wednesday said the clarification was necessitated by public enquiries following the Monday announcement by the IGP of the suspension of issuance of new tinted permits.

“The suspension, which is a temporary measure, will remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country,” the statement added.

Mba quoted the IGP as saying that the suspension is part of efforts to streamline the process of issuance and usage (of tinted glasses) in line with the provisapkaliions of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act which stipulates conditions for the use of vehicles with tinted glasses in Nigeria.

He said the move would also, among other things, effectively address contemporary security challenges associated with the usage of tinted glasses by criminal elements who hide under the cover of tinted vehicles to carry out their nefarious activities.

However, the IGP has stated that existing SPY number plates must be used by authorized users, for purposes and vehicles specified by law, while issuance of new SPY number plates remain on hold pending the release of a new protocol that would guide its issuance and usage in the country.

“The IGP has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to give full effect to the directives as contained above,” Mba added.

The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use by unauthorized users or affixed to unauthorized vehicles are retrieved forthwith.

He, however, warned that while carrying out these assignments, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices.

He also called on members of the public to cooperate with the police as the moves are aimed at strengthening internal security order.