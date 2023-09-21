All EPL matches live for all DStv, GOtv customers this weekend 

The race for the 2023/24 Premier League title has kicked off in full gear with five games into the season. As the pressure builds up for the 20 clubs ahead of matchday six, the fans are set for another round of intriguing fixtures.

To ensure all football fans have unlimited access to full Premier League coverage this weekend, MultiChoice Nigeria, the operators of DStv and GOtv, have announced that customers on the DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli packqges will be able to access all 10 matches on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September.

The weekend will begin with an Etihad clash between three-peat champions, Manchester City and a Taiwo Awoniyi inspired Nottingham Forest. The Citizens have won their opening five games and are keen to continue their fine run on Saturday at 3pm. At the same time, Crystal Palace will lock horns with Fulham at Selhurst Park.

New boys, Luton Town will host Wolves at 3pm. The Hatters have not found their foot in the Premier League, as they sit bottom of the league with zero point in four games. However, their opponents have only managed to pick up three points since the season began. This clash is one to look out for. Meanwhile, Everton will be keen to secure their first victory of the season against Brentford when the game begins at 5:30pm.

Saturday games will wrap up with a Turf Moor clash between the struggling Burnley and crisis-laden Manchester United. Vincent Kompany’s debut managerial season in the top tier has not kicked off on a good note, while Erik Ten Hag seems to have lost grip of things at Old Trafford. The game will kick-off at 8pm.

On Sunday, fans will get to watch a heated North London rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur play out on the pitch at 2pm, a duel that could prove vital for both teams as they seek to usurp Manchester City at the top of table. Also, at 2pm, struggling Chelsea will host Aston Villa at Stanford Bridge, in-form Liverpool will host West Ham United at Anfield, and giant-slaying Brighton & Hove Albion will also be on duty at the AMEX Stadium against Bournemouth.

The Open Weekend will end in style with a 4:30pm clash between Sheffield United and Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s men are keen to build on last week’s victory as they hope to replicate last season’s impressive run.

To enjoy unrestrained access to Premier League games all season long, customers can upgrade to DStv Prestige, Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, or GOtv Supa+ for the best of weekend football action and many more. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, renew or upgrade your subscription.