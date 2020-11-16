Mercy Bamai, the Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps in Ebonyi, says that no corps member deployed to the state tested positive to COVID-19.

Bambi made the disclosure on Monday at its permanent orientation camp, Afikpo, during the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members deployed under the 2020 Batch B—Stream one A.

The coordinator said that all orientation camp officials also underwent the COVID-19 tests and all turned negative.

“The 560 corps members consisting of 277 males and 283 females were sworn-in with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“The NYSC management provided COVID-19 preventive items at strategic locations of the camp, maintained two metres distancing in the accommodation and sitting arrangements in the halls among others,” she said.

The state coordinator urged the corps members to take every aspect of the three-week orientation course seriously and strictly observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi in his remarks, urged the corps members serving in the state and country, to be agents of nation building.

Umahi, represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Youths and Sports, Mr Frank Onwe, said that corps members had important roles to play towards nation building.

“The orientation course is designed to equip you especially with the nation facing lots of challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the #End SARS protests.

“The peaceful protests snowballed into looting, killings, arson among others which our dear country has not experienced for long,” he said.

He urged youths to shun violence and embrace peace and dialogue at all times, noting that youths of any country were its greatest assets.

“You are the future of every country, so we cannot do without you.

“The Ebonyi government will continue uplifting the wellbeing of corps members in the state to ensure they render equitable service to our people and contribute to the state’s development,” he said.

Miss Stella Idia, a Corps Member from Benue said she would contribute her quota to the development of Ebonyi and the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in ceremony was performed by the state Chief Judge, Justice Anselm Nwigwe.