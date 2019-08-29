1973 champions Nigeria will look to win their first gold in men’s football tournament of the African Games when they take on Burkina Faso in the final of the event in Rabat on Friday.

The seven-time African champions edged a memorable encounter with Mali in the semi finals, which went into extra time, penalty shootout and sudden death session before they could be separated.

Burkina Faso’s U20 side also had to endure the gruel of penalty shootout to oust Senegal in the second semi final, and Friday’s battle for gold will be no contest for weak bones.